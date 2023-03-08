BREAKING: INEC postpones governorship, state assembly elections to March 18

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the governorship and state assembly elections scheduled by one week.

The elections that are initially slated to hold this Saturday had been shifted to March 18.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, and Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) from the 36 states met on the governorship election on Wednesday evening in Abuja and considered the possibility of postponing the exercise.

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, had earlier granted the commission the go-ahead to reconfigure its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for the elections.

