 BREAKING: IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, arrested in London, bundled to Nigeria- Malami | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

BREAKING: IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, arrested in London, bundled to Nigeria- Malami

Published

54 mins ago

on

Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has been arrested in the United Kingdom, where he has been in exile, and returned to Nigeria.

Kanu was said to have been arrested by a combined team of Nigerian and foreign security agents in a coordinated interception.

This came after over two years of an intensive manhunt for the fugitive by the Federal Government.

This was disclosed on Tuesday, by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, on Tuesday, at an emergency media briefing in his office confirming the arrest of Kanu.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the IPOB leader was put on trial on charges bothering on terrorism, treasonable felony and sponsoring an unlawful organization.

However, he escaped from Nigeria in 2019 after his arraignment before the federal high court in Abuja and admission on bail.

Justice Binta Nyako, who granted him bail on the grounds of his ill-health, had revoked the bail and issued a bench warrant for his arrest in any part of Nigeria.

By Mayowa Oladeji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....