BREAKING: IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, arrested in London, bundled to Nigeria- Malami

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has been arrested in the United Kingdom, where he has been in exile, and returned to Nigeria.

Kanu was said to have been arrested by a combined team of Nigerian and foreign security agents in a coordinated interception.

This came after over two years of an intensive manhunt for the fugitive by the Federal Government.

This was disclosed on Tuesday, by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, on Tuesday, at an emergency media briefing in his office confirming the arrest of Kanu.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the IPOB leader was put on trial on charges bothering on terrorism, treasonable felony and sponsoring an unlawful organization.

However, he escaped from Nigeria in 2019 after his arraignment before the federal high court in Abuja and admission on bail.

Justice Binta Nyako, who granted him bail on the grounds of his ill-health, had revoked the bail and issued a bench warrant for his arrest in any part of Nigeria.

By Mayowa Oladeji

