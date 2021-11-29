BREAKING: Jack Dorsey resigns as Twitter Chief executive

Jack Dorsey on Monday resigned as the Chief executive of the United States media giant, Twitter.

The 45-year- old confirmed his decision to step down from the role in a tweet on the microblogging platform.

He wrote: “Finally time for me to leave.”

Dorsey co-founded the company in 2006 and held the position for 16 years.

The American entrepreneur later issued another statement and revealed that his decision to leave the position was influenced by the belief that the company can continue operations without its founders.

He said: “I have decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders.”

Twitter’s former Chief Technology Officer, Parag Agrawal, has been appointed the new CEO of the social networking service.

