Breaking: Kano court orders police to evict Bayero from palace

A Kano State High Court has ordered the Commissioner of Police to immediately evict the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero and take over the palace of Emir of Kano.

The court also stopped Bayero and four others from parading themselves as Emirs.

Read also: Kano govt claims Emir Sanusi’s reinstatement in state’s best interest

The four others include, Nasiru Ado Bayero (Bichi), Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar II (Karaye), Kabiru Muhammad Inuwa (Rano) and Aliyu Ibrahim Gaya (Gaya).

The court gave the order following an exparte motion filed by the counsel to the applicant, Ibrahim Isa Wangida Esq before the court presided over by Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now