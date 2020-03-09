BREAKING: Kano State govt names Aminu Ado Bayero as new Emir of Kano

Kano State Government on Monday evening appointed Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the new Emir of Kano.

Bayero, the son of late Emir Ado Bayero, replaced Muhammad Sanusi 11, who was dethroned by the state government on Monday morning and had been banished to Nasarawa.

The decision to dethrone the Emir was taken at the State Council executive meeting presided over by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Monday.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, told journalists the monarch was sacked for total disrespect to lawful instructions from the governor and other authorities in the state.

