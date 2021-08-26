BREAKING: Kebbi High Court reinstates Secondus as PDP chairman

The Kebbi State High Court on Thursday reinstated Prince Uche Secondus as National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Justice Nusirat Umar, a vacation judge, gave the order while ruling in an application No: KB/AC/M. 170/2021 filed by Secondus.

Justice O. Gbasam of the Rivers State High Court, Degema, had on Monday issued an interim injunction restraining, Secondus from parading himself as the PDP national chairman.

The judge also approved the suspension of the embattled chairman as a member of the party pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

The order followed a complaint brought before the court by some aggrieved members of PDP.

Secondus and the party were listed as respondents in the suit.

Following the development, the anti-Secondus forces in PDP appointed the Deputy National Chairman, South-West, Yemi Akinwonmi as the party’s acting national chairman.

But at Thursday’s proceeding, Justice Umar said she was satisfied after reading the affidavit of the respondents that an interim order be granted on the purported suspension of the chairman pending judgment.

She granted Secondus the leave “to continue exercising all the constitutional powers of the office of Chairman of PDP as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria and the party’s constitution.”

He will remain in the position pending the hearing and final determination of the applicants’ motion on notice.

