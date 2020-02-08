Kenyan athlete, David Barmasai wins 42km Lagos City Marathon, bags $50,000

The 42km Lagos City Marathon has been won by a Kenyan athlete, David Barmasai Tumo, who reached the finished line in just 2hours, 10mins and 22 seconds.

Kenyans have dominated the race since its inception five years ago, winning three times.

Barmasai, whose winning time is a new record for the event, will take home the grand prize money of $50,000, while the runners-up and second runners-up will bag $40,000 and $30,000 respectively.

The 42km race commenced from National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, and finished at Eko Atlantic.

Sharon Jemutai Cherop, a Kenyan, emerged as the first won to cross the finish line with a time of 2:31:38.

Meanwhile, there is another 10km race, to kickoff from Admiralty way in Lekki, in which the first male and female runners will drive home in brand new Kia Rio cars.

The second and third place winners will get N1,000,000 and N750,000 respectively.

In the last edition, Sintayehu Legese of Ethiopia won the 42km race, with a time of 2:17:28.

In 2018, Abraham Kiprotich from France won the race; while in 2017 and 2016, Kenyan star Abraham Kiptum won it back to back.

