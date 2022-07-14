Politics
BREAKING… Kwankwaso picks Lagos based Pastor Isaac Idahosa as running mate
Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso has announced a Lagos based cleric, Isaac Idahosa as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.
The party made the announcement on its official Twitter account, on Thursday.
The party tweeted, “Our Vice President is Pastor Bishop Isaac Idahosa from Edo State.”
Idahosa serves as the Senior Pastor of God First Ministry, popularly known as Illumination Assembly, which has its main office in Ajah, Lagos’s Lekki Light Centre (LLC).
Kwankwaso made his selection, after failing to secure Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate for the Labour Party, as his running mate.
The Labour Party and the NNPP had previously declared that they were in talks to form an alliance ahead of the 2023 elections, but those talks were terminated by Obi’s unwillingness to serve as Kwankwaso’s running mate.
Our VP Pastor Bishop Isaac Idahosa from Edo State. pic.twitter.com/11A8t8OAK7
— Official NNPP (@0fficialNNPPng) July 14, 2022
