Politics
BREAKING: Labour, FG sign fresh agreement, strike may be called off
The Nigerian government and the labour unions have reached an agreement after their meeting on Monday night.
The national tripartite committee on minimum wage will continue to meet for one week. This was disclosed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume at the end of the meeting.
The meeting kicked off at 5:00 pm but ended a few minutes to 11:00 pm.
The Organized Labour and the government consequently signed an agreement.
Read also: Nigerian Army refutes claims of involvement in labour, SGF meeting
The agreement reached has not been made public yet. But Akume at the end of the meeting said that the administration of President Bola Tinubu was willing to pay workers more than N60,000 as minimum wage. He promised that no worker would be victimized because of the strike and that the tripartite committee would work out something in the next one week.
Details later…
