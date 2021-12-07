BREAKING… Lagos experiencing fourth wave of COVID-19 pandemic, says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced that the state was experiencing the beginning of the fourth wave of COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the positivity rate has indicated that Nigeria may soon be faced with a surge in infections.

In a statement on Tuesday, the governor blamed the new wave on refusal of residents to adhere to measures put in place to mitigate the spread of the virus, adding that as of December 5, Lagos had recorded a total of 78,564 confirmed cases.

“Most of the continents of the world – including Africa – are now experiencing a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, Lagos State is not left out as we are also experiencing the beginnings of a fourth wave with current positivity rate at 6%. This is against the positivity rates of 0.1% as at the middle of November 2021,” the statement reads.

“Based on our analysis, the fourth wave was brought by the non-adherence to the laid-down protocols to mitigate this pandemic.”

The governor went on to say that the state was working on measures to curb the new wave, and such measures include increasing the percentage of vaccinated residents from 1.6% to 30% within one year.

“I have specifically mandated the Lagos State Ministry of Health to administer 8 million doses to 4 million residents by the 25th of December, 2021, under the Count Me In campaign.

“We are launching 30 private priority sites for those who want to be vaccinated within a private health facility,” the Governor added.

