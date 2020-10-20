Breaking… Lagos declares 24-hour curfew

Citing spike in violence, the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday afternoon declared a 24-hour curfew in the state, starting by 4pm today.

He made this known via his verified twitter handle @jidesanwoolu

“I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society.

“Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our state. As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.

The governor stressed that nobody must be found on the streets except essential services providers.

“I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4pm today, 20th October,2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders must be found on the streets.”

By Oluwakemi Adelagun…

