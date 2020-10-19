BREAKING: Lagos govt orders closure of schools over #EndSARS protests

Lagos State government on Monday evening ordered the closure of all schools in the state over the ongoing #ENDSARS protests across the country.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, gave the directive in a statement titled: “Lagos directs students to stay at home,” and issued by the Head of Public Affairs in the ministry, Kayode Abayomi.

She said the schools were shut down over “tension generated by the protests against the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).”

Students returned to school for the resumption of academic activities after about seven months of enforced COVID-19 holiday on Monday.

The statement read: “The Lagos State government has directed all pupils/students in public and private schools to stay at home following the tension generated by the anti-SARS protests.

“A new date of resumption for all classes will be announced as soon as possible.

“The safety of the pupils/students, parents and all staff working in schools is paramount at this critical period.”

“The commissioner, however, advised parents to keep an eye on their wards and not allow them to be used as willing tools in the hands of those who might want to hijack the protests to unleash mayhem on the society.

“She also encouraged schools to utilise other means of distance teaching and learning i.e. radio, television, and online media as they have been doing during and post COVID-19 lockdown.”

