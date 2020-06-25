Liverpool clinch Premier League title after 30-year wait, as Man City lose at Chelsea

Liverpool have emerged 2019-20 English Premier League champions, winning the topflight title for the first time in 30 years.

The Reds were two points away from winning the title after their 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday, with second-placed Manchester City’s clash against Chelsea a possible determinant.

The Pep Guardiola side were on Thursday beaten 2-1 by Chelsea at Stamford, giving Liverpool the points difference needed to emerge champions.

Liverpool, who have only lost one game since the start of the season, are now on 86 points, 23 ahead of City with seven games left.

It is Liverpool’s 19th top-flight title and their first since 1989-90.

Despite the “stay home” order by the city’s metro mayor because of coronavirus, hundreds of fans gathered at Anfield to celebrate the triumph, with many wearing nose masks.

Earlier in the day, Arsenal defeated Southampton 2-0, while Burnley beat Watford 1-0.

