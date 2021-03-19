BREAKING... Liverpool to face Real Madrid in UCL quarterfinals; Bayern battle PSG | Ripples Nigeria

Premier League champions, Liverpool have been drawn against Spanish champions Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Both clubs will be facing each other in the Champions League for the first time since Real defeated the Reds 3-1 in the final of the 2017-18 season.

The winners of the tie will take on the winners of the Chelsea and Porto pairing, in the semifinal of the competition.

Defending champions, Bayern Munich have been drawn to battle against Paris Saint-Germain in the last-eight.

Read Also: EUROPA: Pogba winner in Milan sends Man Utd through to last-eight

Champions Bayern will be taking on the Ligue 1 side they defeated in last season’s final to win their sixth Champions League trophy.

The winners of the tie will face the winners of the Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund tie, in the semifinal.

For City vs Dortmund, Englishman Jadon Sancho will also be retuning to his former club in what promises to be a heavy clash.

The two-legged quarter-finals will take place on 6-7 and 13-14 of April.

FULL DRAW

Bayern vs PSG

Man City vs Dortmund

Porto vs Chelsea

Real Madrid vs Real Madrid

Join the conversation

Opinions