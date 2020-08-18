Mali’s president, prime minister reportedly arrested by the military

Rebellious soldiers in Mali on Tuesday reportedly detained President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse.

One of the leaders of the group confirmed the development to journalists in Bamako.

He said the pair had been “arrested” at the president’s residence in the capital.

Earlier, soldiers launched a mutiny from the nearby garrison town of Kati.

Another military official, who also declined to be named, said the president and prime minister were in an armoured vehicle en route to Kati.

Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had been making efforts to resolve the crisis in Mali.

The sub-regional group last month deployed Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Jonathan, to the country on a peace mission.

