Man City emerge Premier League champions for third successive season

Manchester City have emerged the champions of the 2022-23 English Premier League after second-placed Arsenal were beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

City would have won the league on Sunday if they beat Chelsea on Sunday, but the triumph came earlier than expected with Arsenal trailing four points behind the leaders with just one game left.

The Pep Guardiola side have now been crowned Premier League champions for the third successive season, and have won the title in five of the past six campaigns.

The trophy will be handed to the team at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

City also have a chance to claim the Treble, with the FA Cup, where they are already in the final, as well as the Champions League final both holding next month.

Meanwhile, Liverpool played a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa in the day, Manchester United sealed a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth, Wolverhampton Wanderers played a 1-1 draw with Everton.

In the other games played at the weekend, Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 3-1 at home by Brentford while Crystal Palace played a 2-2 draw with hosts Fulham.

