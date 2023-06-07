BREAKING… Messi to join Inter Miami after PSG exit

Former Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi is set to make an exit from Europe to play for a United States club, Inter Miami following his exit from Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi’s contract with the French side expires on June 30, with the club having confirmed the Argentine’s departure before their final game of the Ligue 1 season.

The 35-year-old has won the award for the world’s best player seven times, and is likely to win it later this year after World Cup success in Qatar.

Messi, according to reports from Europe, is set to reject a more lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia side Al-Hilal, to join the U.S Major League Soccer team.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Messi’s father had also earlier admitted that his son favoured a return to Barcelona, but for the Spanish champions’ precarious financial situation.

The Miami deal, according to reports, includes collaboration from brands like Adidas and Apple. And Messi, who already owns a house in Miami which he currently rents out, would settle in pretty easily.

Messi netted 32 goals in 75 games for PSG and ended this season with 16 goals and 16 assists in Ligue 1, and winning the league title in the two seasons he spent with the French club.

