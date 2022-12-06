BREAKING… Morocco beat Spain on penalties to reach World Cup quarterfinals

African representatives Morocco have staged another upset at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as they defeated Spain on penalties in a round of 16 clash on Tuesday evening.

The North Africans who are yet to taste defeat in the tournament had, in the group stages, stunned world no.2 team Belgium to scale through as group winners.

Morocco have again seen off another European giants Spain after a quality penalty shootout that ended 3-0 in their favour, to reach the quarterfinals.

Both teams had struggled to find a goal throughout normal time to no avail, forcing the game to go into extra time, and unto penalties.

Achraf Hakimi, a Spain-born Morocco right-back, netted the kick that dumped out the country of his birth and the country he could have played for.

Morocco will now face Portugal or Switzerland in quarter-finals on Saturday. Portugal will play their Swiss opponent later on Tuesday.

