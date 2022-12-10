BREAKING: Morocco set World Cup record after knocking Portugal out to reach semis

Morocco have become the first African team to reach the semifinal of the FIFA World Cup after defeating Portugal in a quarterfinal clash in Qatar.

The North African side who had stunned Belgium and Spain earlier in the tournament, have now eased past Portugal with a 1-0 scoreline.

Youssef En-Nesyri was the scorer of the winning goal, the goal coming just before haltime, as Morocco held on to the end.

Morocco ended the game with 10 men after Walid was shown a second yellow card in the 93rd minute when Portugal was earnestly seeking an equaliser.

The best an African team had gone in the global showpiece prior to this was the quarterfinals. Now Morocco successfully ended the hopes of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

Ronaldo came off the bench in the 50th minute to equal the men’s all-time appearance record of 196 in international matches, but he could not drag his side back into the contest

Morocco will now face the winners of Saturday’s other quarterfinal game between England and France.

