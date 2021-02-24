BREAKING: My mission at EFCC, new EFCC boss, Bawa, at Senate screening | Ripples Nigeria

The new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdurrasheed Bawa on Wednesday, February 24, resolved to ensure the eradication of financial crimes while repatriating stolen assets by public officials.

Bawa made this assertion during his screening at the Senate plenary in Abuja.

According to the EFCC Chairman, “We need to repatriate all our stolen asset for the benefit and betterment of all Nigerians.

“To our strategic partners around the world, I intend to work with them closely by sharing information in order to attain our mutual and independent objective.”

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, had moved the motion to ensure the commencement of Bawa’s confirmation.

Bawa further told the lawmakers, “I hold a BSc and MSc from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto State. I am a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist.

“I joined the EFCC in 2014, and was trained in the Act Of Law Enforcement And Financial Crimes Investigation. I happen to be the only EFCC officer that has headed three different zones,” Bawa stated in his introductory remarks.

He rose through the ranks to become a Deputy Chief Detective Superindent (DCDS), a position he has been holding since 2016 up till the time of his nomination as the anti-graft agency’s substantive chairman.

He will be taking over from Mohammed Umar, who has been in an acting capacity since July 2020 after the suspension of Ibrahim Magu over allegations of gross misconduct.

President Muhammadu Buhari on February 16, asked the Senate to confirm Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa as substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

