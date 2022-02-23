BREAKING: Nigeria beat Cote d’Ivoire home and away to qualify for 2022 AWCON

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have secured a spot at this year’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) billed to hold in Morocco.

This was after the Randy Waldrum team defeated the Lady Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire home and away in the final round of the qualifying series.

The Falcons beat their opponents 2-0 at the National Stadium in Abuja on Friday, and then won 1-0 against the Ivorians in Abidjan on Wednesday evening.

Recall that the Lady Elephants had stopped the Falcons from qualifying for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, and reverse was the case this time for the continental champions.

A brace from American-born striker Ifeoma Onumonu had given Nigeria the 2-0 lead from the first-leg advantage at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Esther Okoronkwo was the scorer of the only goal of Wednesday’s fixture in Abidjan, which sealed a 3-0 aggregate win for Nigeria.

The goal came in the 87th minute of the encounter after the hosts had missed their best chance of scoring when Chiamaka Nnadozie made a brilliant penalty save in the 44th minute.

The 2022 AWCON, which will hold from 2nd to 23rd in July, will also serve as qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Semi-finalists at the WAFCON will qualify for the World Cup while two more teams will advance to the Inter-confederation play-offs.

