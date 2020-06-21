BREAKING: Nigeria crosses the 20,000 mark as 436 new cases of COVID-19 recorded; death toll now 518

Nigeria on Sunday night recorded 436 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 18 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that 12 persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Sunday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 506 to 518.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases crossed the 20,000 mark to 20,244

Meanwhile, 6,879 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Sunday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (169), Oyo (52), Plateau (31), Imo (29), Kaduna (28), Ogun (23), FCT (18), Enugu (18), Bauchi (17), Bayelsa (14), Rivers (8), Osun (6), and Kano (6).

Others are – Edo (5), Benue (5), Adamawa (3), Borno (2), Abia (1) and Ekiti (1).

The NCDC said: “20,244 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 6,879 AND Deaths: 518.”

