BREAKING: Nigeria lifts Twitter suspension after 222 days

The Federal Government on Wednesday lifted the suspension of the microblogging platform, Twitter.

The government suspended Twitter operations in Nigeria over the alleged use of the platform to undermine the country’s corporate existence on June 4, 2021.

The Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Abdullahi, who is also the Chairman of the Technical Committee on Nigeria-Twitter Engagement, said President Muhammadu Buhari approved the lifting of the platform’s suspension following a memo written to the President by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

He added that the decision would take effect from Thursday.

The NITDA said: “The Federal Government of Nigeria directs me to inform the public that President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the lifting of the suspension of Twitter operation in Nigeria effective from 12:00 am tonight, 13th January 2022.

“The approval was given following a memo written to the President by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami.

“In the Memo, the Minister updated and requested the President’s approval for the lifting based on the Technical Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement’s recommendation.”

