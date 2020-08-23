BREAKING: Nigeria passes 1,000 COVID-19 deaths; total cases now 52,227

Nigeria on Sunday night recorded 322 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 17 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that five persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Sunday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 997 to 1,002.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 52,227.

Meanwhile, 38,945 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Sunday night.

READ ALSO: 601 new COVID-19 cases recorded as Nigeria’s total hits 51,905; death toll now 997

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (130), Bauchi (36), FCT (25), Edo (17), Bayelsa (14), Ogun (14), Oyo (14), Anambra (13) and, Kaduna (12).

Others are – Ondo (11), Abia (10), Osun (6), Plateau (5), Kwara (5), Kano (4), Ebonyi (3), Sokoto (2) and, Borno (1).

The NCDC said: “52,227 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 38,945 AND Deaths: 1,002.”

Join the conversation

Opinions