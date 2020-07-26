BREAKING: Nigeria passes 40,000 COVID-19 cases as 555 new cases take its total to 40,532

Nigeria on Sunday night recorded 555 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 17 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that two people died from complications resulting from the virus on Sunday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 856 to 858.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 40,532.

Meanwhile, 17,374 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Sunday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (156), Kano (65), Ogun (57), Plateau (54), Oyo (53), Benue (43), FCT (30), Ondo (18) and Kaduna (16).

Others are – Akwa Ibom (13), Gombe (13), Rivers (12), Ekiti (9), Osun (8), Cross River (3), Borno (2), Edo (2), and Bayelsa (1).

The NCDC said: “40,532 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 17,374 AND Deaths: 858.”

