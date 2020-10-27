BREAKING: Nigeria records 113 fresh COVID-19 cases as total hits 62,224; death toll now 1,135

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 113 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 11 states of the federation and Abuja.
It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,135 as at Tuesday night.
Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 62,224.
Meanwhile, 57,916 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country.
The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (51), FCT (15), Plateau (11, Kaduna (8), Oyo (8), Rivers (8) and, Ogun (4).
Others are – Edo (2), Imo (2), Kwara (2), Delta (1) and, Kano (1).
The NCDC said: “62,224 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.
“Discharged: 57,916 AND Deaths: 1,135.”
