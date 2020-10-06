BREAKING: Nigeria records 118 fresh cases of COVID-19. Death toll stands at 1,113

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 118 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 14 states of the federation.

It added that no COVID-19 death was recorded throughout the country on Tuesday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,113 as at Tuesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 59,583.

Meanwhile, 51,308 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (41), Rivers (19), Osun (17), Nasarawa (13), Kaduna (5), Anambra (5) and, Edo (3).

Others are – Ogun (3), Kwara (3), Ondo (3), Katsina (2), Niger (2), Plateau (1) and, Akwa Ibom (1).

The NCDC said: “59,583 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 51,308 AND Deaths: 1,113.”

