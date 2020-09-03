Latest Politics

BREAKING: Nigeria records 125 fresh COVID-19 cases as total hits 52,588; death toll now 1,048

September 4, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 125 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 12 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that 21 people died from complications resulting from the virus on Thursday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,027 to 1,048.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 54,588.

Meanwhile, 42,627 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Thursday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (42), FCT (25), Katsina (14), Kaduna (11), Kwara (8), Ondo (7) and, Delta (4).

Others are – Anambra (3), Oyo (3), Edo (2), Ogun (2), Osun (2) and, Cross River (1).

The NCDC said: “54,588 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 42,627 AND Deaths: 1,048.”

