BREAKING: Nigeria records 126 new cases of COVID-19, taking its total to 56,604; death toll now 1,091

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 126 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 16 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that three persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Wednesday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,088 to 1,091.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 56,604.

Meanwhile, 47,872 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Wednesday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: FCT (37), Lagos (27), Plateau (16), Kaduna (9), Abia (7), Gombe (6), Ondo (6), Imo (5) and, Delta (2).

Others are – Ekiti (2), Kwara (2), Oyo (2), Bauchi (1), Kano (1), Katsina (1), Ogun (1) and, Yobe (1).

The NCDC said: “56,604 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 47,872 AND Deaths: 1,091.”

