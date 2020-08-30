BREAKING: Nigeria records 138 new cases of COVID-19 as total hits 53,865; death toll now 1,013

Nigeria on Sunday night recorded 138 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 13 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that two persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Sunday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,011 to 1,013.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 53,865.

Meanwhile, 41,513 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Plateau (55), Lagos (15), Ebonyi (11), Oyo (11), Abia (8), Anambra (7) and, FCT (7).

Others are – Rivers (7), Kaduna (6), Ondo (5), Kwara (3), Bauchi (1), Benue (1) and, Edo (1).

The NCDC said: “53,865 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 41,513 AND Deaths: 1,013.”

