Latest Politics

BREAKING: Nigeria records 156 new cases of COVID-19 as total hits 54,743; death toll now 1,051

September 5, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Friday recorded 156 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 16 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that three people died from complications resulting from the virus on Friday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,048 to 1,051.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 54,743.

Meanwhile, 42,816 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Friday night.

READ ALSO: 216 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 54,463; death toll now 1,027

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (36), FCT (35), Oyo (29), Kaduna (10), Abia (9), Osun (5), Ogun (5), Enugu (5) and, Rivers (4).

Others are – Nasarawa (3), Ekiti (3), Imo (3), Edo (2), Kwara (2), Katsina (2), Plateau (2) and Niger (1).

The NCDC said: “54,743 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 42,816 AND Deaths: 1,051.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */