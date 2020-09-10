Latest Politics

BREAKING: Nigeria records 197 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking its total to 55,829; death toll now 1,075

September 11, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 197 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 12 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that five people died from complications resulting from the virus on Thursday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,070 to 1,075.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 55,829.

Meanwhile, 43,810 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Thursday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Plateau (83), Lagos (48), Kaduna (17), FCT (16), Ogun (11), Katsina (7), and Imo (4).

Others are – Edo (3), Nasarawa (3), Rivers (2), Bayelsa (1), Oyo (1) and, Osun (1).

The NCDC said: “55,829 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 43,810 AND Deaths: 1,075.”

