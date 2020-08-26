BREAKING: Nigeria records 221 fresh COVID-19 cases as total hits 53,021; deaths now 1,010

Nigeria on Wednesday night recorded 221 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 19 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that three persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Wednesday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,007 to 1,010.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 53,021.

Meanwhile, 40,281 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Wednesday night.

READ ALSO: 252 new COVID-19 cases as Nigeria’s total rises to 52,800; death toll now 1,007

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Plateau (60), FCT (33), Kaduna (26), Rivers (18), Lagos (17), Enugu (9), Kwara (9), Ondo (9), Nasarawa (6), Gombe (5) and, Anambra (5).

Others are – Delta (4), Abia (4), Imo (3), Edo (2), Ogun (2), Oyo (2), Osun (2), Bauchi (1) and, Kano (1).

The NCDC said: “53,021 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 40,281 AND Deaths: 1,010.”

Join the conversation

Opinions