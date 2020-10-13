BREAKING: Nigeria records 225 COVID-19 cases as total hits 60,655. Deaths 1,116; discharges 52,006

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 225 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 10 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that one person died from complications resulting from the virus on Tuesday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,115 to 1,116 on Tuesday.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 60,655.

Meanwhile, 52,006 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (165), FCT (17), Rivers (13), Ogun (12), Niger (8), Delta (4), Ondo (2), Anambra (1), Edo (1), Ekiti (1) and, Kaduna (1).

The NCDC said: “60,655 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 52,006 AND Deaths: 1,116.”

