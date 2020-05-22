BREAKING: Nigeria records 245 new cases of COVID-19, taking its total to 7261; death toll now 221

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday night confirmed 245 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

The NCDC, which announced the new figure on its Twitter handle, said the new discoveries had increased the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 7,261.

The death toll also increased from 211 to 221 within 24 hours, while 2,007 patients have been so far discharged from various treatment centres across the country.

The breakdown of figure on state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (131), Jigawa (16), Ogun (13), Borno (12), Kaduna (9), Oyo (9), Rivers (9), Ebonyi (9), Kano (8), Kwara (7), Katsina (5) and Akwa Ibom (3).

Others are – Sokoto (3), Bauchi (2), Yobe (2), Anambra (1), Gombe (1), Niger (1), Ondo (1), Plateau (1), FCT (1) and Bayelsa (1).

The NCDC said: “7,261 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 2,007 AND Deaths: 221.”

