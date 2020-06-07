BREAKING: Nigeria records 260 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 12486; death toll now 354

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday night confirmed 260 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

In the daily update on the pandemic situation in Nigeria released on its Twitter handle, NCDC said the fresh infections were recorded in 18 states of the federation and Abuja.

According to the centre, the freshly discovered cases had increased the total number of persons infected by the virus in the country to 12,486.

However, 12 COVID-19 deaths were recorded on Sunday, increasing the pandemic death toll from 342 to 354 within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 3,959 cases have been discharged throughout the country as at Sunday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Abia (67), FCT (40), Lagos (38), Ogun (19), Gombe (16), Edo (14), Imo (9), Kwara (8), Katsina (8), Nasarawa (8), and Borno (8).

Others are – Kaduna (6), Bauchi (5), Ekiti (4), Niger (2), Ondo (2), Plateau (2), Kano (2) and Sokoto (2).

The NCDC said: “12,486 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 3,959 AND Deaths: 354.”

