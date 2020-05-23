BREAKING: Nigeria records 265 new cases of COVID-19 as total hits 7526; death toll now 221

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday night confirmed 265 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

The NCDC, which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new discoveries had increased the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 7, 526.

The death toll stood at 221 as at Saturday night while 2,174 patients had been discharged from various treatment centres across the country.

The breakdown of the figure on state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (133), Oyo (34), Edo (28), Ogun (23), FCT (22), Plateau (6), Kaduna (5), and Borno (3).

Others are – Niger (3), Kwara (2), Bauchi (2), Anambra (2) and Enugu (2).

The NCDC said: “7,526 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 2,174 AND Deaths: 221.”

