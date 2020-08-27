Latest Politics

BREAKING: Nigeria records 296 fresh COVID-19 cases as total hits 53,317; deaths now 1,011

August 27, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Thursday night recorded 296 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 16 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that one person died from complications resulting from the virus on Thursday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,010 to 1,011.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 53,317.

Meanwhile, 40,726 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Thursday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Plateau (85), Enugu (46), Oyo (31), Lagos (21), Rivers (20), FCT (15), Kaduna (13), Bauchi (12), and Delta (11).

Others are – Ekiti (11), Akwa Ibom (7), Ebonyi (6), Kwara (5), Ogun (4), Osun (4), Gombe (3) and, Niger (2).

The NCDC said: “53,317 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 40,726 AND Deaths: 1,011.”

