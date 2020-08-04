BREAKING: Nigeria records 304 new cases of COVID-19 as total hits 44,433; death toll now 910

Nigeria on Tuesday night recorded 304 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 18 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that 14 persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Tuesday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 896 to 910.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 44,433.

Meanwhile, 31,851 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Tuesday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: FCT (90), Lagos (59), Ondo (39), Taraba (18), Rivers (17), Borno (15), Adamawa (12), Oyo (11), Delta (9), Edo (6), Bauchi (4) and, Kwara (4).

Others are – Ogun (4), Osun (4), Bayelsa (3), Plateau (3), Niger (3), Nasarawa (2) and, Kano (1).

The NCDC said: “44,433 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 31,851 AND Deaths: 910.”

