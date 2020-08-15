BREAKING: Nigeria records 325 new cases of COVID-19 as total climbs to 48,770; death toll now 974

Nigeria on Saturday night recorded 325 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 19 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that one person died from complications resulting from the virus on Saturday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 973 to 974.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 48,770.

Meanwhile, 36,290 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Saturday night.

READ ALSO: Nigeria records 329 fresh cases of COVID-19 to take its total to 48,445; deaths now 973

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (87), FCT (49), Gombe (28), Ebonyi (20), Plateau (19), Kwara (18), Enugu (17), Imo (12), Rivers (12) and, Kaduna (11).

Others are – Ogun (10), Edo (9), Oyo (9), Ondo (8), Osun (8), Ekiti (4), Borno (1), Kano (1), Bauchi (1) and, Nasarawa (1).

The NCDC said: “48,770 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 36,290 AND Deaths: 974.”

Join the conversation

Opinions