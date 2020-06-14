Latest Politics

BREAKING: Nigeria records 403 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking its total beyond the 16,000 mark to 16,085

June 14, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Sunday night confirmed 403 new COVID-19 cases in 19 states of the federation and Abuja.

In its regular update on the pandemic situation in Nigeria, the NCDC said 13 persons died from COVID-19 complications on Sunday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased 407 to 420.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 16,085.

Meanwhile, 5,220 patients had been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Sunday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Gombe (73), Lagos (68), Kano (46), Edo (36), FCT (35), Nasarawa (31), Kaduna (17), Oyo (16), and Abia (15).

Others are – Delta (13), Borno (13), Plateau (8), Niger (7), Rivers (7), Ogun (6), Enugu (6), Kebbi (3), Ondo (1), Anambra (1), and Imo (1).

The NCDC said: “16,085 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 5,220 AND Deaths: 420.”

Opinions

