BREAKING: Nigeria records 406 fresh cases of COVID-19. Death toll now 684

Nigeria on Wednesday night recorded 460 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 20 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that 15 persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Wednesday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 669 to 684.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 30,289.

Meanwhile, 12,373 patients had been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Wednesday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (150), Rivers (49), Oyo (43), Delta (38), FCT (26), Anambra (20), Kano (20), Plateau (18), Edo (14), Bayelsa (13), Enugu (13), and Osun (12).

Others are – Kwara (10), Borno (8), Ogun (7), Kaduna (6), Imo (4), Bauchi (3), Gombe (3), Niger (2) and Adamawa (1).

The NCDC said: “30,289 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 12,373 AND Deaths: 684.”

