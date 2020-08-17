BREAKING: Nigeria records 417 new cases of COVID-19 as total rises to 49,485; deaths now 977

Nigeria on Monday night recorded 417 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 16 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that two people died from complications resulting from the virus on Monday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 975 to 977.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 49,485.

Meanwhile, 36,834 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Monday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (207), Kaduna (44), Ondo (38), Abia (28), Anambra (21), Plateau (20), Bauchi (13), Oyo (9) and, Ebonyi (9).

Others are – Delta (7), Edo (7), Enugu (6), Niger (3), Gombe (2), Ogun (1), FCT (1) and, Kano (1).

The NCDC said: “49,485 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 36,834 AND Deaths: 977.

