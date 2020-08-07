BREAKING: Nigeria records 443 new cases of COVID-19, taking its total to 45,687; death toll now 936

Nigeria on Friday night recorded 443 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 18 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that six persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Friday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 930 to 936.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 45,687.

Meanwhile, 32,637 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Friday night.

READ ALSO: 354 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 45,244; death toll now 930

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Plateau (103), Lagos (70), FCT (60), Ondo (35), Edo (27), Rivers (27), Kaduna (20), Osun (19), Borno (18) and, Oyo (18).

Others are – Kwara (11), Adamawa (9), Nasarawa (7), Gombe (6), Bayelsa (4), Imo (4), Bauchi (2), Ogun (2) and, Kano (1).

The NCDC said: “45,687 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 32,637 AND Deaths: 936.”

Join the conversation

Opinions