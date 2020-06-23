BREAKING: Nigeria records 452 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 21,371; deaths now 533

Nigeria on Tuesday night recorded 452 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 13 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that eight persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Tuesday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 525 to 533.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 21,371.

Meanwhile, 7,338 patients had been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Tuesday night.

READ ALSO: 675 fresh cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 20,919; death toll now 525

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (209), Oyo (67), Delta (37), Ogun (36), FCT (22), Abia (20), Enugu (16) and Bauchi (15).

Others are – Kaduna (8), Ondo (8), Osun (7), Imo (3), Benue (3), and Borno (1).

The NCDC said: “21,371 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 7,338 AND Deaths: 533.”

Join the conversation

Opinions