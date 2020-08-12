BREAKING: Nigeria records 453 fresh cases of COVID-19 as total hits 47,743; death toll now 956

Nigeria on Wednesday night recorded 453 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 15 states of the federation and Abuja.

On a joyful note, however, no COVID-19 death was recorded on Wednesday.

The total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the country stood at 956.

But the number of confirmed cases increased to 47,743.

Also, 33,943 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Wednesday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (113), FCT (72), Plateau (59), Enugu (55), Kaduna (38), Ondo (32), Osun (26) and, Ebonyi (20).

Others are – Ogun (9), Delta (8), Borno (7), Akwa Ibom (6), Oyo (5), Bauchi (1), Kano (1) and, Ekiti (1).

The NCDC said: “47,743 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 33,943 AND Deaths: 956.”

