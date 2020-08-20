Latest Politics

BREAKING: Nigeria records 476 fresh cases of COVID-19 as total hits 50,964; death toll now 992

August 21, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Thursday night recorded 476 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 17 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that seven persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Thursday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 985 to 992.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 50,964.

Meanwhile, 37,569 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Thursday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (235), FCT (44), Kaduna (41), Borno (33), Plateau (28), Abia (13), Edo (13), Rivers (12) and Imo (11).

Others are – Oyo (10), Kano (9), Kwara (7), Enugu (5), Katsina (5), Gombe (4), Ogun (4), Nasarawa (1) and, Zamfara (1).

The NCDC said: “50,964 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 37,569 AND Deaths: 992.

