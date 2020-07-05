BREAKING: Nigeria records 554 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 28,711; death toll now 645

Nigeria on Sunday night recorded 544 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 18 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that 11 persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Sunday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 634 to 645.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 28,711.

Meanwhile, 11,665 patients had been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Sunday night.

READ ALSO: 603 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 28,167; death toll now 634

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (199), Ebonyi (65), Oyo (47), Ondo (46), Ogun (31), Edo (30), FCT (28), Katsina (25), Plateau (15), Bayelsa (11), Kaduna (10), and Adamawa (10).

Others are – Akwa (8), Gombe (7), Kano (4), Taraba (3), Rivers (2), Abia (2), and Ekiti (1).

The NCDC said: “28,711 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 11,665 AND Deaths: 645.”

Join the conversation

Opinions