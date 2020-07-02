BREAKING: Nigeria records 626 new COVID-cases as total climbs to 27,110; death toll now 616

Nigeria on Thursday night recorded 626 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 19 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that 13 persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Thursday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 603 to 616.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 27,110.

Meanwhile, 10,801 patients had been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Thursday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (193), FCT (85), Oyo (41), Edo (38), Kwara (34), Abia (31), Ogun (29), Ondo (28), Rivers (26), Osun (21), Akwa Ibom (18), Delta (18) and Enugu (15).

Others are –Kaduna (13), Plateau (11), Borno (8), Bauchi (7), Adamawa (5), Gombe (4) and Sokoto (1).

The NCDC said: “27,110 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 10,801 AND Deaths: 616.”

