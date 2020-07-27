Latest Politics

BREAKING: Nigeria records 648 new cases of COVID-19 as total rises to 41,180

July 28, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Monday night recorded 648 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 20 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that two people died from complications resulting from the virus on Monday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 858 to 860.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 41,180.

Meanwhile, 18,203 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Monday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (180), Plateau (148), FCT (44), Ondo (42), Kwara (38), Rivers (32), Oyo (29), Kaduna (21), Osun (20), Edo (17) and, Ogun (17).

Others are – Ekiti (11), Kano (9), Benue (9), Delta (9), Abia (9), Niger (7), Gombe (3), Borno (1), Bauchi (1) and, Imo (1).

The NCDC said: “41,180 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 18,203 AND Deaths: 860.”

